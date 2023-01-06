By Miftaudeen Raji

The Nigerian youths deserve a better nation that bring desired prosperity, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at that National Youth Town Hall Meeting of the APC in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “I am here as your accepted candidate to give your a renewed hope today, tomorrow and day after. I am here to build that foundation for a greater economy of medium and long term for you to inherit.”

“This is not Isi Ewu of beer parlour talk. This is a concrete plan that we have. This is an assured hope for all of you. There is no single sub sector of our economy more important than you the youth. You outnumber all of us in this nation.

“You’re young, you’re strong, you’re intelligent and your support is the key to unlocking the economic prosperity and progress of our nation. I am very proud of Nigerian youth, because they created great economy our of darkness.” he said.