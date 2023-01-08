By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that a vote for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) counterparts, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, respectively in the 2023 election would be a waste.

Tinubu spoke in Akure, Ondo State capital, during his campaign trail.

He said that both presidential candidates of the opposition parties had nothing to offer.

“I want to advise Nigerians to vote wisely, a vote for Atiku or Obi would be a waste,” the APC flag bearer stated.

“Our rally today is a signal of our renewed hope for Nigeria, that February 25, you will go and make a wise decision, you will vote massively for me. I’m too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC and that’s why I’m very happy.”

Taking a swipe at Atiku, Tinubu said the PDP candidate could not do it.

“He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation,” Asiwaju said.

“Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

According to him, Obi had a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was governor of Anambra State.

His words: “All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, road and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money.

“And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State.

“Buyer beware of salesmen selling fake merchandise.

“The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation.

“Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi.

“But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!”

The National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said that the votes that would come from the South-West would be unprecedented.