Yo’Dele, who announced himself on the music scene with double hit tracks in 2019, particularly with has

Yo’Dele has released another banger, ‘Keke Ti Koko, just days into the new year, for the ultimate pleasure of his fans in Nigeria, the US where he resides, and around the world.

Yo’Dele blended the African tune and funk to creatively mastermind ‘Keke Ti Koko’, which gives a flair of party jam and a track suitable for ultimate relaxation and, one that his growing army of fans would fancy. The 3 minutes and second fresh single is available on five major international music streaming sites, Spotify, Itunes, Tidal, Deezer, and AudioMack.

After the release of the track, the Lagos State indigene born on 26th January 1995, vowed that ‘Keke Ti Koko’ is an idea of what to expect from him in 2023.

“Next is content, events & songs I have coming this year. I’ll go broke doing it but a wise man once said if anything worth doing, is worth doing well,” Yo’Dele said in an

interactive session with journalists.

Despite the saturated arena among artists of the Afrobeat genre in Nigeria, Yo’Dele boasts a significant share of the market. He grew up in the country and like his contemporaries, he does his songs with a mix of popular Pidgin English and Yoruba Language, with the latter widely spoken in Lagos and other states in the South-west.

As much as his craft and fans, one other thing of great value to Yo’Dele is education. He studied music for two semesters at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo, and from there went to the USA to obtain a degree from Morgan State University, and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Yo’Dele revealed that with the intervention of the internet, through which his songs are streamed and downloaded across the world, he could only imagine how much his fanbase has grown.

“The internet has made it easy to reach anyone and everyone. I’m making pals with cats in Germany, London, India, etc. Surprises you where your trusted fans could come from. The internet also influences my flow/melody which is good at the time”, stated Emmanuel Shedu.

Asked about the best in Nigeria in his class of music, he said, “Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid. Tiwa, Terms, Buju, Simi”.

Speaking on his popularity among young Americans and Nigerians living in the US, Yo’Dele explained, “I have performed at a lot of venues; I can’t think of it all. Some of them are: Opening shows for Burna Boy, and Caribbean Festivals in the US, I have performed at weddings and galas, and at charity events.

“Most favorites was the gala for the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas because I had a lot of control over the input and output of the entertainment. My least favorite is usually performing at pay-to-play events. As an upcoming artist, you’ll see a lot of ‘gigs’ like this; I dislike the lack of organization in such events”, added Yo’Dele