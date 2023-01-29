By Tunde Oso

ORGANISERS of the National Quality Awards have been explaining the rationale and yardsticks adopted in picking its different categories of awards, which fetched Terra Seasoning Cube, the Outstanding Brand Award.

Obinna Ndukwe, Executive Director of Allied Integrated Promotions Management Limited, the organisers, stated that “The practice is to conduct surveys on different product categories in the market and Terra Seasoning Cube stunned us in the way consumers have easily and quickly warmed up to it.”

“For us, it was remarkable in the sense that a product that was barely four years old in the market had performed so creditably in the annals of our yearly surveys. The surveys are conducted using actual product users as respondents.

“Consumers told us they liked the fact that Terra Seasoning Cube was readily available, easy to crumble, in addition to its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour. We also learnt that consumers were impressed with the brands variants of chicken, beef, shrimp and Jollof, thus giving them a gamut of options to choose from,” he says.

Mr. Ndukwe maintained “Terra Seasoning Cubes will, in no time, become the country’s seasoning of choice if makers of the product, TGI Group does not relent in the painstaking attention to quality and standards that has differentiated it as the favourite seasoning of millions of home-makers, chefs, caterers and all those who use it to enhance the taste of their food.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI, while expressing his gratitude for the award and recognition stated that it is a testimony to the high quality of products associated with the company, a major factor that has endeared it to the Nigerian consumers. He also noted that the award validates the company’s resolve to ensure that Terra Seasoning Cube continues to be admired for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

“We are truly humbled by this award”, Roy said. “For us at TGI Group, it is a privilege not just to maintain the quality that has made Terra Seasoning Cube the number one choice of consumers in 2022, but to work harder to ensure we maintain the quality and standard that would continually make the brand the first choice of consumers.”

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer – TGI Group, said the award of Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year given to Terra Seasoning Cube would further motivate the organisation to strive for excellence in the foreseeable future. He expressed delight at consumers’ ever-growing preference for the brand, a development that is indicative of the fact that Terra Seasoning Cube packs in that special magic that makes food cooked with it so very special.

“We do not take this award for granted”, said Bhattacharya. “The award is just an assurance to us that we are on the right track to achieve the objective of providing consumers a seasoning that adds quality and value to their lives.”

Terra Seasoning Cubes are made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour for that distinctive cuisine experience. Every meal cooked with Terra guarantees an enjoyable meal and a rich signature home-made taste experience. Available in Beef, Chicken, Shrimp and Jollof flavours, in various consumer-friendly pack sizes nationwide.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments across Africa, The Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets.