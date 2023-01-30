.

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on behalf of the Council has approved the appointment of Uduak Inyang-Udoh as the Acting Rector of the College effective from Monday, January 30, 2023.

In a statement on Monday by Joe Ejiofor, Head of Public Relations of the College, the appointment is pending the appointment of a substantive Rector.

Inyang-Udoh, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Quantity Surveying was until this appointment, the Deputy Rector(Administration).

Other previous positions held by Inyang-Udoh include Director, Yabatech Consult, Director, Academic Planning, Dean, School of Environmental Studies, and Head, of the Department of Quantity Surveying.

Recall that the tenure of the former Rector, Engr Obafemi Omokungbe ended at midnight on 29th January 2023.

The Governing Council has made a recommendation for the appointment of a new Rector to the appropriate authority at its meeting held on November 25, 2022.

The Governing Council is however yet to receive a response in this regard.