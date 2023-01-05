.

In this piece, Vanguard Law and Human Rights flashes back to September 1, 2002, when unknown gunmen murdered, in the most horrendous manner, a former NBA chief, Barnabas Igwe and his pregnant wife and lawyer, Amaka while on a visit to a family friend in Onitsha, South East Nigeria, compares the 2002 killing of the couple with the December 25, 2022 murder of a 41-year old property lawyer who was also pregnant with twins in Ajah, South West Nigeria, surveys stakeholders views on the issue and argues that, unlike the slain Igwes who are yet to get justice 20 years after following the inability of the police to track the real murderers, the Nigerian government has no excuse in scapegoating the murderer of Omobolanle Raheem, having known him if it must arrest similar occurrence.

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

Background

About 20 years ago, a ring of unknown hitmen trailed and murdered, in the most horrendous manner, a former Chairman of the Onitsha chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Barnabas Igwe and his wife, Amaka Igwe in Onitsha town, Anambra State.

The date was September 1, 2002. The couple was on a visit to a family friend on the fateful day when the hitmen trailed and mindlessly hacked them down. Specifically, the suspected assassins dealt machete blows to the NBA chairman before shooting him three times.

Amaka, his pregnant wife, was given machete cuts on her waist, almost severing it from her knee region, separating the upper torso from the lower one, leaving a deep wide gash on her waist from her backside. That was notwithstanding her cries that she was pregnant, and that her unborn baby should be spared.

2002 murder of ex-NBA chief, his wife in Onitsha

In the most appalling manner, the assailants ran their vehicles over them, moving back and forward on their bodies, several times, to ensure that the couple did not survive the attack before they fled.

While Amaka Igwe died on the spot, Barnabas did not. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he died few hours after but not until after reportedly making a dying declaration linking the sitting state governor at the time, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju to the attack. The murder happened during the regime of Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju as governor of Anambra state.

Vanguard reports that during Barnabas Igwe’s time as the leader of the Onitsha chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, he was very critical of Dr. Mbadinuju’s government before he was murdered.

Indeed, at a point in the rift between the duo, the Onitsha bar declared war against Mbadinuju regarding his protracted indebtedness to the state’s workforce, and, subsequently, declared Anambra a failed state.

The dying Barnabas was also said to have mentioned Ken Emeakayi, Mbadinuju’s works commissioner, as the leader of the gang that attacked him and his wife. But Mbadinuju had denied any knowledge of the murder as he claimed he was attending a world Igbo Congress in Houston, U.S.A, at the time of the attack.

Since then, the police had been floundering, arresting and clamping into detention camps numerous alleged killers of the Igwes.

Following Barnabas’ dying declaration, coupled with the efforts of the leadership of Chuka Obele Chuka, Barnabas’ replacement, the police, first, arrested and severally arraigned Emeakayi. Emeakayi stood trial alongside other suspects in the murder for several months before their eventual acquittal. After the arraignment of Emeakayi and scores of his co-accused, the police turned their prosecution searchlight in the direction of former Governor Mbadinuju.

Police arrest, prosecute ex-Gov Mbadinuju, Emeakayi, others for Barrister Igwe’s murder

Mbadinuju, subsequently, faced a high profile murder trial in both Abuja and Anambra state in 2006. He was slammed with a three-count charge of conspiracy to murder the Igwes before an Onitsha Chief Magistrate court presided over by Mabel Mbakwe.

According to the charges numbered MO/1C/2006, Mbadinuju was accused, alongside others still at large, “of conspiring with one another to commit murder and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 494 of the criminal code cap 36 vol. II revised laws of Anambra State Nigeria, 1999”.

Mbadinuju’s Onitsha trial was preceded by another one in Abuja. The Abuja Chief Magistrate court, presided over by Usman Shuaibu, had earlier commenced similar proceedings against him and one Daniel Anyiego for ‘criminal conspiracy, abatement of offence of culpable homicide punishable with death’.

Mbadinuju was alleged to have given false information with intent to mislead public servants, causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information to shield persons who committed the offence from legal punishment.

But after all, Mbadinuju was discharged and acquitted by Justice D.O.C Amaechina of Onitsha High Court following an application he brought before it for a judicial review of the murder charges against him. The police authorities in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, had recently announced the arrest of yet a new suspect in the gruesome murder of Barnabas and Amaka Igwe.

Police arrest another suspect, Odogwu over Barrister Igwe’s death

The new suspect, known as Odogwu Anam and described as a dreaded underworld kingpin, was arrested by the police in Asaba, Delta state capital. The so-called Odogwu Anam reportedly pulled the trigger that killed the Igwes. Police authorities added that the suspect was arrested shortly after the gruesome killing, but was surprisingly granted bail.

20 years after, no justice for slain Igwes

During the time the incident happened, Chief Oluwole Olanipekun, SAN, was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. Vanguard reports that Olanipekun fought tooth and nail to get justice for the slain couple.

So many other stakeholders also fought in favour of the slain and the NBA for justice in the case. It is 20 years now, the family of the slain Barnabas Igwe, the NBA and the entire country are still crying for justice as the police appear confused regarding who the actual hitmen were.

Police murders Lagos lawyer on Xmas Day

Unlike what happened in Onitsha twenty years ago where unknown hitmen assassinated former NBA chief, Barnabas Igwe and his pregnant wife in Onitsha, a known trigger-happy police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, last Christmas day, murdered another pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos.

Raheem, a lawyer pregnant with twins, was killed in cold blood by Vandi, who shot at her vehicle while her husband was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge, Lagos.

Recounting how it happened, the husband of the deceased, Gbenga Raheem said: “On December 25, 2022, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out. So, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, and then to Domino’s Pizza.

“After that, we headed towards Ajah to do a U-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya. When we took the U-turn, we saw policemen stopping some vehicles. As we approached them, they said we should stop, and in the process, we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window. All of a sudden, I saw blood gushing out of her chest.

“I immediately ran out; my sister-in-law, who was also with us, ran out and held the policeman; he corked his gun at her too. Talking to him was pointless, so I went to see if anything could be done; I saw my wife gasping for breath, and by that time, my sister-in-law had brought the policeman into the car and pushed him into the front seat.

“We drove to a hospital but they said they couldn’t handle it; we eventually took her to Grandville Hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The policemen took her body and put it in the truck; they wanted me to follow them but I said I needed to go and settle my children.”

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, NBA mourn lawyer, vow to get justice against ASP Vandi

Shortly after the incident, there was protest in Lagos State demanding for justice for the lawyer. The Nigerian Bar Association, Civil Society Organizations and social media influencers have not only condemned the killing, but have also called for justice for the Lagos Lawyer.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Sanya-Olu, among several others, mourned the lawyer even as they separately vowed to thoroughly investigate the matter and get justice for the slain.

Already, the NBA has constituted a nine-member ad hoc committee to handle the cases of the slain Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem and another lawyer, Gafaru Buraimoh who were allegedly killed by police officers in Lagos only in December 2022.

The NBA made the disclosure of its plans to get justice for the victim through its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal. Lawal said the panel will handle the murder and civil cases involving the two victims.

The committee comprised Mrs. Titilola Akinlawon, SAN, as chairperson and Mrs. Abiye Tam-George, who is the vice chairman of the Lagos Branch, as the secretary.

Members are Charles Ajiboye (National Assistant Publicity Secretary); Ikechukwu Uwanna (chairman, Lagos Branch); Seyi Olawunmi (chairman, Ikeja Branch); Olalekan Thanni (chairman, Ikorodu Branch); M.A. Sodipo (chairman, Badagry Branch); Omotayo Omosehin (chairman, Epe Branch); and Oladotun Hassan (secretary, Epe Branch).

The NBA president said the terms of reference of the committee are to continue to interface with the families of the two victims until the conclusion of the prosecution in the respective cases; to hold a watching brief in the course of the prosecutions of ASP Drambi Vandhi and the perpetrator(s) of the death of Gafaru Buraimoh and render periodic reports.

Others are to file civil suits on behalf of the families of the two victims and to obtain reasonable compensation for the respective families; to collaborate with the NBA-Human Rights Institute to develop a capacity training program for the police in respect for human rights to be implemented jointly by the NBA, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Police Service Commission; and to handle other issues incidental to ensuring justice in the cases.

“We start by acknowledging that nothing we do will ever be enough to bring back our late member, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem. We however believe that our strong and unwavering pursuit of justice, in this case, may mean that another Nigerian will not have to lose his or her life in the illegal, unlawful and unjust manner that Omobolanle’s life was taken,” Maikyau said.

IGP promises no cover-up after meeting Gov Sanwo-Olu

Five days after the murder of Barrister Omobolanle, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja over the killing to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and other top officers.

Sanwo-Olu told the IGP that the outcome of investigation of the case is very important to Lagos government and the people.

“We need to get a sense of how soon the erring officer will be charged to court. Everyone deserves to know the process that will lead to justice for the victim and her loved ones.”

He stressed the urgent need to ensure that deadly shootings “are reduced to the barest minimum, and, most importantly, eradicated”.

Sanwo-Olu called for orientation and overhaul of standards and procedures, adding that the government will monitor the situation to ensure Bolanle’s family get justice.

The IGP who responded after hearing out Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that there would be no cover up in the case even as he wrote the Police Service Commission for approval to suspend ASP Vandi from service to enable him face trial.

IGP suspends ASP Vandi to enable him face trial after PSC’s approval

Vanguard reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) upon getting the IGP’s request approved Vandi’s immediate suspension.

The spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, recommended that Vandi be suspended for his actions.

Ani said, “The commission, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, signed by the acting chairperson, Clara Ogunbiyi, stated that the commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.”

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, after getting the PSC’s approval said Vandi’s suspension was to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspension of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, is to ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter,” the IGP said.

Lagos A-G appears in court over Omobolanle’s case

Already, Drambi Vandi, has been arraigned in court and remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023.

Vandi was remanded pending legal advice in the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun remanded Vandi following an application filed and argued by the Lagos State Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The AG’s office had filed a one-count charge dated December 30, 2022 against the defendant.

A copy of the charge reads, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

Stakeholders react

Nigerians are presently yearning for justice for late Raheem.

For instance, a Law graduate, Zayd Ibn Isah said “Bolanle’s death has brought to our national discourse the over-flogged topic of police reform. Police reform aims to transform the old cultures, policies and practices of police organization, so that the police can perform their duties with recourse to democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law.

“The Nigeria Police Force has undergone several reforms since 1960.

“The recent one is the signing into law of the Police Trust Fund Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 21, 2019. This law seeks to actualize the vision and mission of Mr. President for the police to provide additional sources of funding for optimal performance of the police force.

“Many Nigerians are in a haste to see a reformed and proactive police force. But there are few others who have given up on the system, that the police force as it is, is incorrigible. They only want to “japa.” That no amount of reform can work except if there is a complete overhaul of the current police structure.

“By complete overhaul, they meant relieving all police officers from the rank of the Inspector-General of Police to the lowest rank of their sacred duties and replace them with new ones. What manner of reform is that?

“However, there are some Nigerians who are advocating for state police as solution to the problem of the police force. These ones are convinced that once the current police structure is decentralized, insecurity and all forms of police brutality will be a thing of the past. But whether a decentralized police force will put paid to police high-handedness is a topic for another day.

“I have taken my time to read all the angry reactions following the death of Bolanle on social media. The cry for justice is loud.

“The police authority’s swift response to the case is a testament to the fact that there is no more hiding place for murderers masquerading as law enforcement agents in the force. And it is our hope that justice should not only be done, but be seen to be done,” he added.

Counting the kidnapped and the killed among Nigeria’s judges and lawyers— Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

A lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu said the December 25 murder of a 41-year-old lawyer was one among several others in the recent past, adding that many other legal practitioners were also abducted.

“The killings and abductions of lawyers and judges recounted here are only a fraction of the story.

Three things are clear about them. First, the perpetrators nearly always get away with it. Second, any society that tolerates these kinds of attacks on its courts, judges, and lawyers is lawless. Third, the NBA does not yet have a focused programme for ensuring accountability for these attacks on lawyers and judges. That is the first thing that needs to change.

“To survive in Nigeria’s legal profession these days, practitioners and judges require skills in the martial arts; nimbleness of feet on an Olympian level; weapons handling; not to mention advanced training in subterfuge. Sadly, these are not offered on the curriculum of the Nigerian Law School nor in judicial orientation. Even with these skills reinforced by a wing and a prayer, being connected with the business of the legal process in Nigeria today is often life endangering,” he added.

Although relevant authorities in the country have condemned in clear terms the latest murder of Barrister Omobolanle in Lagos during the last Christmas Day, it is hoped that unlike the slain Barnabas Igwes who are yet to get justice 20 years after they were murdered in the most unimaginable manner, the family of Omobolanle Raheem will get justice soon since her killer is a known police officer.