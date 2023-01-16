By Ada Osadebe

Italian actress, Gina Lollobrigida, also known as the most beautiful woman in the world, has died at the age of 95.

According to BBC news, Corriere della Sera reported the news, saying she had been “hospitalised for some time”.

Gina Lollobrigida was one of the brightest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.

Her roles in Crossed Swords, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Beautiful But Dangerous earned her the title of “the most beautiful lady in the world.”

She appeared in films with actors such as Errol Flynn, Frank Sinatra, Rock Hudson, and Humphrey Bogart.

One of the last surviving representatives of the golden age of cinema, Lollobrigida “made Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple,” according to Bogart.

After her career began to wane in the 1960s, she transitioned towards politics and photography.

Howard Hughes, the film industry tycoon, flooded her with marriage proposals. She did, however, have a nasty brawl with fellow Italian diva Sophia away from the camera.