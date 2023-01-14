Wok For APC Candidates, a youth-based organisation within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State, has donated hundreds of APC-coloured brooms and exercise books, to boost the ongoing campaign of the party.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier donation during Governor Dapo Abiodun’s campaign tour of Ijebu East Local Government.

Presenting the gifts on Saturday afternoon at the APC Campaign Secretariat in Abeokuta, the group’s members said the gesture was based on the achievements of Governor Abiodun and the need to support him for second term to continue his good works.

The presentation by the group, led by its Coordinator, Akindele Fasheyi, who is also the Leader of Ijebu East LG Legislative council, was the second gesture of support from the youth group within a week.

According to Fasheyi, “the broom is the logo of our party, there is therefore the need to further popularise the logo that will be on the ballots on election days.”

The donations were received on behalf of the Campaign Council by the Assistant Director of the Administration, Mr. Ayotunde Okunowo, supported by Ogun

APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Okunowo thanked the group for their kind gesture and promised to deliver the items to the governor, who is the Chairman of the Campaign Council.

It will be recalled that the same group made donations of 2,000 copies of 40 leaves exercise books to Governor Abiodun last Thursday, during the commissioning of Esure Road in Ijebu East Local Government area of the state.