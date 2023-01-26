By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that female voters are critical to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.

Speaking at the inauguration of Organising For Atiku Abubakar Development Agenda, OFAADA, in Osogbo, the governor urged every woman to embark on what he termed a ‘liberation campaign’ against All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said: “The female folk are very important to the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election. Your active participation in politicking speaks volumes of your importance.

“From this moment, you are all duty bound to start campaigning the good tidings Atiku’s presidency will bring to Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Amina Titi-Atiku, Mrs Dupe Sanni-Adeleke urged women in the state to inform their neighbours of the importance of voting for Atiku as president in the forthcoming election, stressing that only the PDP candidate has the experience to rediscover Nigeria.