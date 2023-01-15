…As Onaiyekan, Sultan others set to grace the conference on redefining leadership dynamics

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The League of Concerned Women for Equity and Justice (LOCWEJ), a civil society group, has maintained that the development of women and children remained an indication of good governance.

According to the organisation, the total advancement of women and children is also a stimulus to speedy national development.

LOCWEJ’s International Director, Mrs Patience Ene Akor, stated this ahead of the oganization’s forthcoming C

conference with the theme: ‘A New Nigeria: Redefining the Dynamics for Effective Leadership – 2023 and Beyond in Focus’

In a statement yesterday, she disclosed that the conference will be chaired by the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, CON; adding that it will attract about 3,000 persons cutting across board.

Other dignitaries expected at the conference include the 2023 presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party, Peter Obi; members of the diplomatic corps, wornen and youth organizations as well as political/opinion leaders in attendance.

His Eminance, Dr. Saad Abubakar Ill CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto, will be the Royal Father of the Day slated to hold at the National Centre for Women Development, Abuja on Wednesday by 10am.

“To spice up the day and add glamour to the events, there will be special conferment of Excellence Service Awards to few painstakingly selected Nigerians and organizations, with a view to spurring others to tow the line,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ene Akor explained that the LOCWEJ was founded in 2014, with deep passion for promoting and defending the interests of women in dire need and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

According to her, has over the years, the organisation had provided succour to thousands of women and children in the areas of medical outreach programmes, food support and payment of school fees for indigent children in some remote parts of the FCT.

She said that a cardinal aspect of the set goals of the organization revolves around providing legal representation to women especially widows who suffer disenfranchisement due to warped cultural and traditional bias practices that shut out women from the administration of the estates of the deceased.