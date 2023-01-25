.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

In what could be described as wonder shall never end as a woman, Khadija in Rano Local Government area of Kano State dissolved her own marriage, proposes and married her daughter’s suitor.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the daughter, Aisha rejected her suitor and the mother jumped into a marital relationship with him.

Khadija who spoke on a local Radio in the state said she took the decision after realising that her daughter decided not to marry the man.

She said she felt that both of them should not lose him and so she decided to contact him to which he agreed and they went ahead to tie the knot.

According to her, “I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited.

“When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now,” she said, adding that she was as beautiful as her daughter.

But Khadija’s action didn’t go down well with her relatives who kicked against the marriage.

Khadija’s uncle, Abdullahi Musa Rano, said they kicked against the marriage because she deliberately dissolved her first marriage in order to marry her daughter’s suitor who was not qualified to be her husband.

He accused the Hisbah Commandant of Rano LGA of marrying off their daughter without their consent and that they didn’t even know her whereabouts.

According to him, “She mounted pressure on her husband to divorce her just to marry the man. We can’t do this shameful thing in our family which was why we refused to join them in marriage. We are not happy with what Hisbah did and we are reporting to bring out our daughter. We want the general commandant and the state government to look into the matter,” Rano said.

When contacted on the matter, the state’s General Commandant of Hisbah, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, promised to investigate the matter.