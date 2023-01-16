.

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Lagos state police command are currently investigating a woman Busola Oyediran and her partner Akebiara Emmanuel for physically abusing her two biological children.

Busola Oyediran and her partner Akebiara Emmanuel who lives with her two children from her failed marriage in the Egbeda area of Lagos were arrested on Friday

following reports from neighbours who complained about the constant physical abuse of their children aged 5 and 2 years respectively.

Vanguard learned that Busola Oyediran had two children with her former husband.

According to neighbours, Busola beats the children at every slight provocation inflicting bodily injuries on the two minors

However, denying the allegations Busola said the children sustained the injuries after they fell from a tricycle.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the duo will be arraigned in court on Monday 16th January.

Meanwhile, the children are receiving treatment at the hospital.