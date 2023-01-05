By Ada Osadebe

Zion Ayo-Balogun, the third child of Grammy Award winner Wizkid, delighted fans on social media when a video of him giving out his possessions at an orphanage home surfaced online.

Zion’s mum, on her Instagram story on Wednesday, shared the video of her son visiting the orphanage.

In the video that has since gone viral, the famous musician’s 5-year-old kid visited an orphanage in Ghana and freely gave the children his clothes and toys.

Read Also

Pope Francis leads final farewell to Benedict before thousands

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 — Movie Review

Why Ronaldo can’t make his debut for Al-Nassr yet

The ‘Bad to Me’ singer has three boys and a girl with the singer’s first son Boluwatife being from his first babymama, Shola Ogudugu, an entrepreneur and creative director of Czar and Cza

The singer’s second son, Ayodeji Balogun Jnr is from an American-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo.

Wizkid’s third son, Zion, is his first child with Jada Pollock, the singer’s consultant, while they welcome their daughter.