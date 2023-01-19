A businessman and a grassroots mobilizer in Aladja, Udu local government area of the state, Captain Christopher Asifor popular known as Ovie-Ame 1 has urged Deltans to vote for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of the state adding that with the Deputy Senate President as Governor, the future of Deltans is assured.

The APC chieftain while addressing over 1,000 members of the party in Aladja on Tuesday in his abode said there was no better time to rescue Delta than now.

“For the past 20 years or so, this state has gone from bad to worst, that is why, we are saying we must get our state back, let’s work together to vote Omo-Agege as the governor of the State, you all saw what he did as the Deputy Senate President, there is no community in Delta Central that has not been touched by the work of Omo-Agege and the state as a whole”

Ovie Ame while calling on all party members to start canvassing, reminded them that election was close and the time to act is now “Tell your brothers, your sisters, tell your friends, youths and elderly, tell them to vote All APC candidates, tell them that Aladja will get better with Agege and the rest APC candidates Delta will become great again”

The community leader also emphasized on the need for every party member to have their Permanent Voters Card

“Our efforts will be in vain if we don’t have our PVC ready with us, your PVC is your power and you must use your power wisely, vote for Ovie Omo-Agege so that we can begin to drive Delta back to the state of our dream”

One of the women leaders in the ward who spoke, Mrs Agnes Onobiomo commended Ovie Ame for his efforts in hosting APC members in Aladja “what he has done is commendable, he is a leader who has done much for us in the area so coming to his house to hold a meeting of this nature is a welcome development”

“He has done much for us and we are ready to work for Ovie Omo-Agege and other APC candidates” the lady said.

The meeting which was attended by over 1,000 APC members across Aladja and it’s environs, is expected to be continuous, the women and men were then handed handy packs of various foodstuffs like Rice, beans and so on with cash to go along with it.