In football, 17-year-old Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun is making a statement as a striker defences should be wary of, garnering 11 goals in 13 matches for the Airdrieonians Academy, helping to lead the young Diamonds to the top of the Advanced Youth 18s League at the mid-season break.

Bright honed his skills and talent under experienced coaches, but began to shine when he joined the Airdrieonians Academy in the summer.

In the words of his manager, Rhys McCabe, “Bright has done really well, as have a lot of the younger lads. He has good attributes in terms of offering something a little bit different to what we already have.”

He explained that being in and around the first-team environment daily, and learning from older professionals, will help Bright in the long-term.

Bright himself realises the importance of staying at the top of his game: “Of course I’m very happy. It’s clearly a good thing – you should be delighted if you’re good enough and you work hard enough to step up to men’s football.”

He added that the confidence he has gained from his time at the Academy will be essential as he makes the transition to first-team football.

Further expressing is gratitude, Bright said of joining Airdrieonians Academy, “I am truly grateful for this opportunity, it is a blessing and I am determined to make the most of it.

“I know that with hard work and dedication, I can make this club proud.”

Born in Spain and of Nigerian descent, not only is Bright making history, he is also setting example and being a role model for the many youths finding it difficult to pursue their dreams.

He has been described as possessing speed, skill and discipline. And off the field, he is compassionate and selfless.