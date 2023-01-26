Williams Uchemba

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has slammed the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for blocking some Nigerians from obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Recall that Uchemba has earlier called on Nigerians to get their PVCs ready ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The actor on Wednesday shared a video of some Nigerians protesting on his Instagram page, where he bemoaned the fact that most registered voters are informed by INEC workers that their PVCs are either “not ready” or “cannot be located.”

According to Uchemba, INEC cannot disenfranchise people and expect a free and fair election.

He urged the electoral umpire to do the needful in order to resolve the matter.

He wrote: “@inecnigeria, kindly do the needful on this matter.

"Every registered voter that wants their PVC MUST have their PVC because every vote MUST COUNT."