By SUNNY IKHIOYA

IT is clear that the motivation for the persecution of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele at this time is beyond altruistic. There is nothing that Emefiele has done in the course of performing his duties that does not have a precedent; economic historians should go check the records. Definitely, the cash policies of Emefiele’s CBN is hitting very hard at powerful interests and they are determined to have their pound of flesh.

Ultimately, it will be good for accountability as it affects public institutions; too many impunities have been taken for granted all through the years; the more they are exposed, the more the institutions are strengthened. As the activities are being exposed either deliberately or inadvertently, the nation and its people stand to benefit.

But, Emefiele and his CBN is not the focus of this piece, even though both situations have arisen out of actions that are beyond the control of man. We have witnessed the renewed vigour with which Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has attacked development projects in recent times.

It is as if he is just starting his tenure or looking for proofs to validate another reelection interests, but neither is the case. Wike is not contesting as a personal candidate in the forthcoming elections and he is also not just coming in; actually, he is rounding off his tenure.

So, what is the motivation for Wike’s very strong finishing? What Wike and the G-5 governors are doing is not a novel thing in Nigerian politics; we have seen such in action with Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his N-PDP brothers in the 2015 elections.

But the manner Wike is ending his tenure is unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s politics. Forget his shenanigans and drama, the guy is ending well to the glory of Rivers State.

Till date, his government is still awarding contracts for new projects that will be completed before the end of his tenure and it is debatable if this would have been possible had Wike succeeded in his presidential quest with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

For now, his focus is centred on developing his state, and all other games that he is playing are just for politics; maybe, arranging for the post-governorship phase of his life.

He has invited both friends and foes to commission projects in the land: Rabin Kwankwanso, Peter Obi, David Mark, Femi Gbajabiamila, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wamakko Aliyu, Okezie Ikpeazu, David Jang, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Adams Oshiomhole, Peter Fayose, Malami Abubakar and still counting. It is an exciting development, to see a departing state governor so committed to executing projects that cut across all facets in Rivers State: in education, judiciary, healthcare, bridges and roads infrastructures; even in areas of welfare and philanthropy he is not lacking.

Late last year, the Rivers State executive council considered and approved the release of N78 billion, for completion of various ongoing projects: the Peter Odili cancer and cardiovascular disease diagnostic and treatment center, apart from the release of 80% of capital provisions of N1.86 billion to the judiciary.

Also positively impacted is the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital which has been upgraded with a clinical faculty as well as a renal and dialysis centre and a house officers quarters.

Similarly impacted are the Kelson Harrison Hospital and the maxillofacial hospital in Port Harcourt. Also notable is the sand filling and reclamation of 20 hectares of land in Ogu Town, University of Port Harcourt convocation arena and many other projects.

We cannot list the numbers of schools and road infrastructure projects that have been undertaken, they are too many. Happily enough, he said all will be completed before his tenure is completed. So, those of his colleagues hobnobbing with him should shine their eyes very well and see if they are on the right trajectory.

Wike’s presidential election loss is the gain of Rivers state people. All the monies being spent now for projects would have been mobilised all over the country for one campaign or the other and on the long run, the people will have nothing to show for it, like it happened during the Peter Odili and Amaechi administrations.

Thanks to Wike, other oil producing states are struggling to explain how they expended the 13% derivation arrears packaged for them; that is the beauty of democracy. We hope that our institutions will continue to be strengthened so that these loopholes politicians use to siphon resources are plugged.

There is hope for the nation.

Ikhioya wrote via: www.southsouthecho.com