Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, joined the fray of reactions to the suspension of party members by the National Working Committee as he vowed to lead a court battle against the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the PDP.

Vanguard reports that the NWC suspended some party members and dissolved the Ekiti State Executive Committee which was populated by Fayose’s loyalists when it met on Friday.

Wike speaking during a rally of Rivers PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, described the action of the NWC as tyrannical, a resort to despotism that will do the party no good in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “Your dissolving Ekiti State PDP Exco will not help you in any way. Your suspending people will not help you. The battle line has been fully drawn. We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. As I said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too will he sleep. Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Among those suspended was former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani who has openly declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.