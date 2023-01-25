Jason Njoku

By Ada Osadebe

British-Nigerian businessman and co-founder of iROKOtv, Jason Njoku, revealed reasons why men should marry rich women.

The father of three made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday, where he gave reasons for the advice.

He claimed his wife, Mary Remmy Njoku, was his first investor while stating that if they could not marry a rich woman, they should, in his words, “invest aggressively in one.”

He wrote, “Marry rich woman o. If you can’t marry then invest aggressively in one. I was @MrsMaryNjoku’s first ‘investor.’

“That’s my greatest life hack. You know how great things are when your wife can support the entire lifestyle. Mortgage, school fees & softest of lives. It’s the way.

“Hates that I tell her she is my pension. That if everything I have goes to zero. I just have to be a good husband to maintain the lifestyle I’m accustomed to. Real talk. A few years back I over-extended into several startups. They swallowed all my money and started eating hers.

“She wasn’t happy. She used to cry as I asked her to clear her accounts. But she supported us. My #1 investor.



“@MrsMaryNjoku’s earnings covered everything. All she asked is that I don’t lose the money. Motivation x100. As long as things are fine at home. Nothing shakes.

"@MrsMaryNjoku's earnings covered everything. All she asked is that I don't lose the money. Motivation x100. As long as things are fine at home. Nothing shakes.

"The only money arguments we have ever have been about how I spend it too freely. But that one is in my DNA. Me I don't want to struggle too much. Retirement at 50. Hard work is bad for my skin."