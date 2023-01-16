By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress, Ronke Tiamiyu also known has Roney revealed why ladies lie about their ages.

The is coming after Mercy Eke’s real age was exposed to the public months after she marked her 29th birthday.

Roney in response to Nigerians dragging Mercy, stated the reason on her Snapchat page Monday.

According to the actress, she claimed the society is one of the major reasons ladies change their age.

She said, “I can’t blame anyone reducing their age. I know what I have heard being 33-years-old.

“She is above 30 and single, at 30 plus does not have this or that.

“There is a way you would dress and they will say at your age.

“People at 30 can relate, the society expects you to have made it in life, or married with kids, and if you are not, you have failed.

“That’s why alot of ladies rush into marriage, the fear of age shaming

“She never born at 30.”