Pic Chairman APC, Canada,Mr Omololu Nick Apata

…Tinubu/ Shettima, winning combination

…Canvases for diaspora voting

…Solicits for free, fair 2023 election

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Canada Chapter, Mr Omololu Nick Apata, has explained why the party’s chapter in Canada was passionate in ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next president in Nigeria.

It’s chairman, Omololu Nick Apata, said in a statement, made available to vanguard, that the party’s candidate and his vice are the best amongst all candidates across the political parties.

Apata described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima, as a winning combination.

According to him” There’s no iota of doubt in my mind that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima are the best candidate for our party in this election.

“Our presidential candidate has all the credentials needed from anyone aspiring to lead a diverse, challenging and often restive country such as ours.

“His antecedents show him as a visionary and transformative leader who understands that poverty is often at the root of most societal challenges.

“His legacy as the former governor of Lagos state continues to live on several years after, not only from the solid economic foundation he laid then, but also from the fact that successive governors since his exit were his proteges.

” No wonder Lagos continues to grow in leaps and bounds. His running mate also has a stellar record as a two-term governor of Borno state. Shettima is not just smart, he is perceptive and sharp-witted; a problem solver. They are indeed a winning combination.

Speaking on the chapters support for the candidate, Apata, said that ” It is important to stress that APC Canada chapter is partly an offshoot of ACN. Many of our members have been supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the birth of APC.

“What attracted us to ACN at the time was rooted in our passion for a better and greater Nigeria. There’s no denying the fact that our country is so blessed with abundant human and material resources.

“We live in Canada, and we are witness to how Canada has managed her great resources to the benefit of individual citizens and the country at large.

“So, we knew then as we know now that ABAT is the one person that can harness the many gifts that nature has bequeathed on our beautiful country.

“In the remaining few weeks before the election, we plan to intensify our efforts in as many areas as necessary for ABAT’s victory come February.

“As a political chapter in a foreign country, but we are still standing, stronger than ever and very focused on making our own contribution towards the emergence of Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

On challenges ahead if Tinubu emerged as president, the chairman said that ” it is true that we face some challenges as a country.

“I consider security and youth unemployment as the most pressing issues being tackled by our leaders. As challenging as they are, these problems are not insurmountable.

“On the security front, President Buhari has done a good job of diminishing the presence and activities of Boko Haram. Another aspect that I’m sure a Tinubu presidency would examine is the education system as a whole.

“Asiwaju has already published his action plan for Nigeria should he become the next president as I am sure he would.

“His action plan covers every challenge that we can think of now and the ones we have not anticipated. That’s the sign of a serious candidate who will hit the ground and start governing on the first day.

On Nigerians in the diaspora voting during election, Apata, said that “For years, Nigerians in the diaspora have been clamouring for the opportunity to cast their votes in their country’s elections irrespective of where they are around the world.

“This, to me, is a fundamental right whichever way one looks at it. Most of our citizens living abroad are patriots who love their country of birth wholeheartedly.

“It is not just limited to this sense of attachment; it is also reflected in the amount of remittance that flows into Nigeria from her citizens in the diaspora.

” I am hopeful that if elected as President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would push this very important issue of diaspora voting to the front burner of his presidential agenda.

“I feel disappointed that many of us would not be voting in the February elections, but I am also hopeful that with the victory of our presidential candidate, we will all get the franchise in subsequent elections.

Apata, who appealed to INEC to conduct a free and fair elections, was however, confident “that we will have a peaceful election in February” .