Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue women, Wednesday said they resolved to have Governor Samuel Ortom elected to the Senate in the coming 2023 elections to enable him initiate the bill that would end armed herdsmen incursions and killings in Benue communities.

The women noted that the state needs a fearless Ortom in the Senate in the next dispensation that would serve and protect the collective interest of Benue people and women in particular who are always bearing the brunt of armed herdsmen incursions in the state.

Speaking for women at the PDP campaign rally in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the council, Mrs. Ruth Kpengwa said without Governor Ortom in the Senate, the quest by Benue people to put an end to the activities of the marauding herdsmen would suffer s setback.

The woman leader said, “Let me reveal today the reason why we the women have resolved to send Ortom to the senate; we are sending him so that he can go there to move the motion to stop herdsmen from invading our communities and killing us in Benue state.

“Without him in the National Assembly, our desire to ensure an end to the ceaseless attacks and killings in our communities by Fulani herdsmen will suffer a setback.”

Addressing the people, Governor Ortom who is from the area and also the PDP flag bearer for the Benue North West Senatorial seat commended his kinsmen for always standing with him and giving him all the support to succeed as their leader.

He promised not to let the people down if elected to the Senate assuring that the security and wellbeing of the people would always be his top priority when he moves to the National Assembly

The Governor also urged the people to support and vote the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba and all PDP candidates in the state to ensure good governance and consolidation of the good works of his administration.

The lawmaker representing the Senatorial District, Senator Oker Jev explained that he opted out of the race because his axis, Jemgbagh have had a full taste of the position.

Senator Jev said that Ortom was competent and capable to represent the interest of the people in the senate assuring that with the Governor the people will be in safe hands.

The PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba who commended Governor Ortom for his good works for the state, said contrary to the alleged rumors by the opposition, he was alive and not dead promising to build on the legacies of Governor Ortom.