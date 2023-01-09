By Adesina Wahab

Teachers in the employ of the Lagos State government have said they organised a march for the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday to appreciate his immense contributions to the development of education in the state and draw attention to some areas they still want him to do more.

The teachers, under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, said they are not partisan and cannot be used to achieve any political gain by anybody or group.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lagos State Chairman of the NUT, Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said there was nothing wrong im appreciating any good deed, if one also has the right to decry misconduct by any public officer.

Similarly, Mr Masheyi Olusola, the Lagos State Chairman of ANCOPPS, added that the participants were representatives of teachers in the state and would not shy away from recognising and appreciating good leadership when one is seen.

“Since Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came on board, he has consistently improved on the template regarding education in the state. In terms of provision of facilities in schools, the welfare of teachers and we can see the results. This kind of a march is to appreciate the good gestures of the governor, and also use the occasion to draw attention to some areas we are still expecting him to act.

“Also, teachers have to be sound and fit physically and mentally too. This kind of walk is also to keep us fit as a fiddle. We are not politicians even though everybody is a political animal. If we can castigate public officers for doing some bad things, we can also appreciate any good gesture from them,” he said.

Hassan added that teachers in the state are also being recognised by the state government for doing well in the performance of their duties.

“Over 27 brand new cars have been given to teachers in application of their diligence at their duty posts. Those honoured are also part of us. New schools have been built. Many have been renovated and we can we say thank you to , the governor for the giant strides,” he added.

On the timing of the march, which was the first day of a new term, he explained that those who took part in the exercise were representatives of other colleagues who were at their duty posts and that no pupil or student would miss any class.

The State Secretary of the NUT, Comrade Gbenga Ayetoba, said nobody should impute political consideration or coloration to the event.

“We are not politicians but we felt that appreciating a good gesture would spur the person to do more and we can also ask for improvement in any area we think there is need for it,” he stated.