By Biodun Busari

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has urged the party’s presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu to welcome Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into the party ahead of next month’s elections.

Garba made this assertion via Twitter on Saturday in reaction to the suspension of Nnamani by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP suspended Nnamani among others over anti-party activities saying the decision was pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The APC chieftain said Nnamani and Ohakim, former governors of Enugu and Imo states respectively are “everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators.”

Defending his submission, Garba said the reason Tinubu should welcome the duo was that they are real Igbo men who have sterling political careers and structures.

“We should welcome the everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into our Batified team. These are the real Ndigbo who have successful political careers and structures.

"Unlike the online Obidients who are tweeting votes from abroad," Garba tweeted.



Unlike the online Obidients who are tweeting votes from abroad. January 21, 2023