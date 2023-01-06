Nigerian Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has explained why patrol vans used by police officers are usually dirty and scattered.

This explanation came as a response to a Twitter user who asked why the Hilux used by police officers are always scattered.

According to Adejobi, the number of hours the vans spend on the road for patrol, as they are always being used, is responsible for the state of the vehicles.

The Twitter user that goes by dat_Afikpo boi @sparoswagg in response to a photo tweet by Adejobi on new operational trucks, water canons, and Armoured Personnel Carriers, APCs, shared to commands and formations in preparation for the 2023 General Elections wrote: “Abeg wetin dey always skata the hilux wey dem dey give una?”

Adejobi in response tweeted: ”See, police patrol vans work 24 hrs. When u park ur car in the evening, that’s when another team on night duty will take over the same vehicle for night patrol. Operational vehicles can’t be that neat like private vehicles. Anything operational looks rugged.

“So, the rigour these vehicles pass thru make them look rough and dirty. Many of them ply bad roads, etc. However, we always encourage DPOs and HODs to try and put them in good shape.”