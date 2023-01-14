John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has given an insight into the itinerary of its Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who is due to honour an invitation to Chatham House, London, on Monday.

A statement signed by the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, in Abuja, on Saturday, explained that the LP candidate was going to London to honour a long standing invitation to share his vision of a new Nigeria.

Tanko said, “There LP’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi is to honour a long standing invitation to speak at Chatham House, a global policy institution that celebrated it’s centennial in 2021.

“Mr Obi would use the opportunity to speak to the global audience about his run for the Nigerian presidency, his motivation and determination to engineer a new Nigeria through purposeful leadership, good governance to address the huge challenges facing Nigeria, especially insecurity and economic decline.

“The LP’s presidential candidate is expected to showcase his well tailored out blueprint on how to move our great country from a consumptive nation to a productive State.

“Before now, Obi has appeared in virtually all town hall meetings outlining his programmes on how to make Nigeria a better place for all Nigerians.

“He has promised that ‘japa’ will come to an end because nobody will want to leave Nigeria if he’s voted president of Nigeria.

“Also, without mincing words he has said fuel subsidy is an organised crime which he will yank off immediately he assumes office and turn the wide land space of the north into a massive farmland in Nigeria.

“Obi has vowed to to declare total war on the power sector by ensuring that an increase to 1200mgw is achievable within a very short period. And many others as enunciated in LP’s economic blueprint.“