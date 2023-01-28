Director of Strategic Engagement, Abia PDP Campaign Council, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has given reason the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu did not attend PDP campaign event in Enugu.

Listing his reasons in a statement he sent to Vanguard Okiyi said: “Take note that the Enugu event qualifies as a “campaign activity” but Governor Ikpeazu is still a principled member of the G5 and a leader in the PDP. He will continue to attend programs, within and outside the state, that are not campaign related.

“Governor Ikpeazu in particular, every well-meaning member of our political family (PDP) and, indeed, Abians in general are not in any mood for any political gathering at this point in time. However, the governor and government officials are free to attend other events that are not campaign related.”

The party had on Wednesday loss its governorship candidate, Professor, Uche Ikonne. In view of that Ikpeazu directed that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast in honour of Ikonne.

“As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023,” Ikpeazu said.