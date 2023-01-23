Kolapo Kola-Daisi

By Adeola Badru

The senatorial candidate of the Accord for Oyo South Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, Mr. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has said youth empowerment and economic emancipation of the country will be his priority, if elected as a senator.

He made this known yesterday, during a media parley, stating that he ventured into politics to give quality representation to the youths, adding that he knows that they are very critical to nation-building.

While saying that he would also ensure that bills aimed at empowering youths were adequately and quickly passed into law, Kolapo Kola-Daisi noted: “I have experience in fundraising; I have experience in mentoring; I have experience in working with young people to help them achieve their goals. These are some of the things we plan to do when we begin to serve our constituents.”

The 44-year-old chartered banker, while addressing his stint in partisan politics being very short, said: “This question keeps coming to me. But politics is one of those paths that you take and you don’t necessarily have to rise through the ranks. A lot of people believe that you have to have been successful in other aspects of life before you try politics but we have this law called not-too-young-to-rule.”

“The age limit to be president, according to that law, is 40 years. So, if there is a law in the country that says you only need to be 40 with only secondary school certificate to run as president, then at 44, why should I be thinking that I need to start in a small position before I run for Senate?”

“If you look across the world, particularly in Europe, you will see that presidents and prime ministers are very young people. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, got to power at 39 years. We have one of the youngest female prime ministers in Finland in the person of Sanna Marin. She got to office at 33 years. These are leaders that are not only young but have done very well where they have been tested.”

“So, I don’t understand it when people assume that when it comes to politics, then you have to somehow start from the bottom. It does not necessarily work that way. I have the requisite experience. I have been in employment since 2000, that is, 22 years ago. I have worked in various capacities in the financial sector.”

“At 44, I am able to think a bit more about the long term. In 20 years, I will be 64. So, I know that I will be part of those who will suffer for it if I get there and make the wrong decisions as a senator. So, when it comes to politics, experience counts, and experience outside politics also counts. I don’t believe I should have started in any other position. What you should be asking me is why I am not running for president.”

Speaking on what he would do differently from others jostling for the same position, he responded: “It is also funny that in Oyo South, nobody has done a second term as senator. I have been traversing the length and breadth of the district and the message is the same. Politicians come, make promises and talk about what they are going to do. They make the people believe that they are going to do stuff for them. The people vote for them and they don’t see the politicians for the next four years.”

“When another election period comes, they come back and beg for votes again. My message in this regard has always been very simple. It is our civic duty to vote at elections. What promise-and-fail syndrome by politicians tends to lead to is voter apathy. But I say to the people that they should vote out politicians who are not performing. We want the advancement and development of our various constituencies. So, I tell the people that if somebody is not performing, they should not get tired of going out to vote such people out.”

“Another thing we have also noticed is that the people have not really seen adequate representation in the Senate. They don’t know what their senators do and they don’t see them. I have promised them regular engagement to know what the issues are, what ideas they have and we want to propose laws that have a direct impact on the people.”

“The next thing they complain about is the nature of empowerment, buying motorcycles, hair dryers, deep freezers. For someone who is a barber, you give him a freezer. Of what use are these things to these people? Definitely, we want to do empowerment. But we will do what the people really need to make their lives better. Is it money? Is it tools? We have to get to that level when we tailor the needs of our people to the solutions and empowerments we provide for them.”

“I tell my constituents that a vote for me is a vote for effective representation and I will be accessible, accountable, and responsible,” he vowed.