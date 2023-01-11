By Biodun Busari

The Labour Party’s erstwhile chairman in Lagos State, Kayode Salako has disclosed that he resigned from his office to contest the seat of the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives.

Salako revealed to Channels Television on Wednesday hours after he handed over the party’s leadership in Lagos to an ex-deputy women leader in the state, Mrs Dayo Ekong.

Read also:

In Lagos, landlords can’t rent house to Labour Party – Pat Utomi

Pastor kidnaps self twice, collects ransom in Plateau

Why I can’t be faithful to one woman — Don Jazzy

“We held our legal stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday). I willingly handed over the running of the affairs of the party to Mrs Dayo Ekong because I wanted to contest an election.

“I am the candidate of the party for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1. The election is about 40 days’ time and I need to concentrate to face the challenges,” Salako said.

The Labour Party has emerged as the third force in the country’s political landscape with the emergence of a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as its 2023 presidential candidate.

Obi’s growing popularity amongst young people has become a great asset to the party even as he recently got the endorsements of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark and Afenifiere leader Ayo Adebanjo.

The endorsements have upset dominant parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).