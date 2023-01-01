Popular singer, Ejike Obiano Benedict a.k.a Ejyk Nwamba is a rising singer and songwriter worth paying attention. Ejyk who is known for his ‘Cultural Praise’ medley has won fans and enjoyed commercial success as a result of staying true to the Igbo culture. The musician who hails from Anambra said music started for him at a young age.

“Music began for me at a young age. I have always had a passion for music and cultural beats. I learnt to play many cultural instruments myself. I also learnt from watching other people play. It’s been an amazing experience so far”.

Ejyk who is fondly called the ‘Ogene Master’ advised artistes to showcase their culture through music.

“It is important for artistes to showcase their culture through their music .I do that because I don’t forget my source. My culture is my root and it should not be forgotten. Music is very important in African culture. It can be used to tell a story or convey meaning and messages”.

Recalling his days of small beginnings, Nwamba who has worked with the likes of Kola Boy, Zoro, Flavour to mention but a few said:” The challenges I faced at the beginning of my music career was getting people to accept my genre of music. When I started out, my genre wasn’t widely recognized and accepted. Artistes before me were always seen as local and not given their due respect .I thank God that has changed. Finance was also a problem for me because I wasn’t born into wealth. I had to build from the scratch without support or backing. I thank God for how far he has brought me”.