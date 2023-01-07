…Reveals ordeal in Russia-Ukraine war

By Gabriel Olawale

Ukraine based Nigerian born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo has revealed why he decided to dump football for a more fascinating profession like aircraft pilot.

The young 22-year-old former football player who recently revealed his excitement after a sweet experience of 203 flight hours in Ukraine, has said that after concurrent injuries failed him in pursuing a professional football career, he decided to give his all to the aviation sector where he’s aiming high to be a world star pilot.

“Being a pilot was also one of my dreams. First it’s football that was my first love , but being a pilot is my second dream so when the injuries kept coming, I chose my second dream and also a career in aviation is one of the most fascinating and well-paid industries in the world. For young people who wish to tour the world, the aviation industry always offers the applicant a highly interesting lifestyle.



“According to the workplace, each and every branch of the aviation industry has quite varied requirements, I love it,” said Nwogbo.



Nwogbo is a Personal Licensed pilot (PLP) from Fly Max Aero aviation and has enjoyed flight experiences across several Ukrainian cities. He also speaks on his ordeal in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



“Well, before the war, I and my flight instructor, Max Mykhailiuk used to fly for three hours every day. We did cross country flights and a lot of maneuvers but when the war came, we had to pause flying for a while as the skies were closed. Also, on the morning of the war, we had a flight early that morning close to the Borispil Airport Kiev, so we were lucky we weren’t up flying when the whole air raid started,” he narrated.



Nwogbo continued: “Staying away from flying the aircraft for months made me understand how much I want to fly more because I missed flying every day and this gave me more push.”