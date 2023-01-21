High-flying entrepreneur and lawyer, Aisha Ochuwa Tella was recently appreciated for her philanthropic and leadership quality when she bagged an award from the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.



The Icon of Youthful Inspiration award, conferred on her by the National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee, Lagos, on January 16, 2023, was widely reported by major news media and was also posted on her business’s Instagram page, @the_aishaochuwa

This was coming on the heels of other awards conferred on her including the Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Platinum Distinguish Leadership Award by NANS, for her immense contribution to humanity, youth and development.

Aisha Ochuwa Tella, a native of Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, is a lawyer and criminologist, but is also renowned as a jewellery mogul, owner of Aishaochuwa Luxury, a business noted for luxury jewellery of pure gold and diamonds.

In an interview following her new award, Aisha Ochuwa Tella explained why she had ventured into the jewellery business saying: “AishaOchuwa Luxury started as a need to satisfy the changing taste of customers who felt it was time to switch from purchasing just stainless steel jewellery to experiencing the joys that come with owning pieces of luxury jewellery.”

Continuing, she said: “I started AishaOchuwa Jewellery in my first year in the university because of my passion for business and my predisposition to negotiate and make a profit.”

She has successfully grown her business, creating subsidiaries, notably AishaOchuwa Luxury.

Said she: “AishaOchuwa Jewellery is dedicated to the sale of stainless steel jewellery with zirconia stones while AishaOchuwa Luxury is mainly for pure gold and diamond jewellery.”