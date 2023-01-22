.

By Dickson Omobola

THE Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams has explained why he installed Chief Kazeem Hamzat as the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

Adams, who said this while celebrating his fifth anniversary as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, noted that Hamzat has an outstanding record of humility and bravery.

He said: “The position of Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a revered stool that had been in existence since 1587, and in Yoruba history, the AareOna kakanfo was mandated to have his Chiefs -in Council who are also the custodian of the prestigious stool.

“So, by installing Chief Kazeem Hamzat and seven others as members of the Aareonakakanfo in Chief, it is in line with the tradition of the office I hold as the Yoruba generallissimo.

“Kazeem Hamzat has been a committed and consistent leader and Coordinator General of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in the Alimosho area of Lagos state.

“His tremendous progress today was as a result of his consistency in the service of Yoruba race and I have found him worthy of being honoured with the title.”

Expressing his delight over the new title, Hamzat said his new position as the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a call to higher service.

He said: “I thank my father and leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams for the opportunity and for counting me worthy of this prestigious honour.

“I have had the privilege of been decorated with over six chieftaincy titles from different towns and communities in Lagos and Ogun states and even both in Islam and Christian communities, however, the respected title of Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is the most encompassing as the symbol of general acceptability across Yoruba land.

“I will continue to be a blessing to humanity and to Yoruba land in particular.”

Before his new title as the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Hamzat, a business tycoon and philanthropy, was the Gbobaniyi of Aminkale, Jagunmolu of Alagbado, Apesin of Igbore Kingdom, Otunba Olorile of Orile Ifo Kingdom, Aare Ago of Meiran Kingdom, Baba Ijo Cherubim and Seraphim, Saraki Adini of Aliwasilat Mosque in Meiran Lagos and he is presently Coordinator General of the Oodua People’s Congress in Alimosho Local Council Development area of Lagos State.