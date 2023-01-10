By Ada Osadebe

Popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy, has shared some fascinating insights about his life.

In a recent podcast interview with media personality, Nedu, the founder of Mavins was open and honest about his personal life.

Don Jazzy discussed his relationships while acknowledging that he isn’t the kind of guy to stick to one woman.

He claimed that although things might change once he locates his lost rib, for the time being; he can’t stay committed to just one woman.

He said, “I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person every other person should go to hell.

“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is f*cked and this is who I like”.

Speaking on the qualities he wants in his future wife, Don Jazzy stated that he wants a calm and understanding woman.

“I want her to be understanding, calm, and I don’t want a trouble maker.”