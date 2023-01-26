Rising gospel artiste, Ifeyinwa Ike-Eze better known as Ify Benson has shared reasons why gospel artistes need to charge for their concerts.

According to the gifted artiste known for her afro, rock and Caribbean fusions, the fact that gospel music is spiritual does not mean things should not be put in place.

“Yes, I believe gospel artistes should charge for their concerts because it’s an industry. Just because it is spiritual doesn’t mean things shouldn’t be put in place. Money is needed for better management and structure. A lot goes into making a concert a success you know. Whether it is onsite, online and virtual,” she said.

The exceptional vocalist who released ‘Lamb of God, her debut single in 2022, also stated that gospel artistes do not get enough recognition like their contemporaries in the mainstream music industry.

“Gospel artistes don’t get recognition as much as the guys in the mainstream industry. However, over the past one year that has been improving. We thank God.”

Going down memory lane, she recounted how music began for her.

“Music began for me from just loving it to listening to a lot of it as a child and teenager. I would literally get lost in different genres of music. I then noticed music touches my soul in a different way. That is why I am so creative with it.

“I didn’t pay attention to singing at first. I was more into dancing, till I joined the youth choir of my church. I then realised the impact my singing had on people. It was in the University that I began to minister consistently publicly.

“God spoke to me about the gift and shaped me into being a vessel for him to speak through musically. It’s been all up and forward from then till now.”

Benson who is set to release her EP in 2023, also added that her biggest dream as an artiste is for her music to heal people in every area of their lives.

“My biggest dream as an artiste is for my music and voice to heal people, soul, spirit and body. I desire or humanity to come to Jesus and know his love. I will also love to win the Grammys.”

Sharing her thoughts on the growth of the Nigerian music industry, the songwriter said: “The Nigerian music industry is for me one of the biggest and greatest things happening in the world right now. It is the one thing a lot of Nigerians can smile about and brag internationally about. There is a lot of talent here and the world respects us for it. We just need to put a lot of structure in place.”