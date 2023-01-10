

By Dapo Akinrefon

The chairman of Richway micro-finance bank, Mr Seun Oshofisan has urged entrepreneurs not to relent in creating opportunities for the youths of Nigeria.

He said this when he was awarded the 2022 Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award Philanthropist of the year and Business Executive of the year.

Oshofisan, a 5-Star Director with LONGRICH International, promised to be committed in making impact on the lives and welfare of others.

He said: “I am greatly happy for this honour, this will gives me more energy and encouragement to keep pushing forward, while it will also motivate me to do more philanthropic works and to also be more committed in impacting on the lives and welfare of others.

“With this act, I have demonstrated over and again, with my succeeding flow of humanitarian support to people and communities, while I call on other entrepreneurs not to relent in creating opportunities for the youths of Nigeria.”

Speaking while presenting the award, Vice President of Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award, Olalekan Adesanya, explained why Oshofisan was awarded the Philanthropist of the year and Business Executive of the year adding that he is one Nigerian who believes in the Nigeria that works.

Adesanya said: “The presentation of awards of the Philanthropist of the year and Business Executive of the year to you today, is in recognition of your philanthropic gestures to the downtrodden across the country, irrespective of their tribe or religious inclinations.

“You are indeed a blessing to many without being noticed or celebrated.

“The Business Executive Award of the year is also in recognition of your constant believe in the Nigerian dream

“Our research on you has revealed that a chunk of your business ventures are in Nigeria, against all odds.

“You are part of the few the successful Nigerian business moguls, who believes in the Nigeria that works.”

Nigeria New Media Achievers Award rewards outstanding performance in every walk of life, Awards are based on impartiality, fairness, transparency and unbiasness that continues to endear achievers in Nigeria.