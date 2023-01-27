.

By Onajite Agbama

It is now less than one month to the general election for National Assembly members and a new president for the federal republic of Nigeria.

The choice before Urhobo is getting narrower by the day as candidates of the APC, Chief Ede Dafinone, PDP Chief Ighoyota Amori and APGA Mr Peters Omaruaye seem to be the only options before the people.

From the beginning of the race to date, nothing has changed. Delta youths who are hungry for of the faces of those to represent the people in the coming dispensation seem to be more comfortable with Chief Ede Dafinone than Chief Ighoyota Amori.

The coming election is about personality and not a political party. It is about who the candidates are, what they can offer and the prospect of better representation in the Senate.

With the wave of defection sweeping through the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the coming polls in favour of the APC, there seems to be a further shift in attention from the ruling party to the opposition. In public buses, keke and other public means of transportation across the state, PDP appear to have been rejected. Except for a few men of character in the party, PDP may have lost the election before the polls. The major blow to the PDP was the defection of the moving minds behind the Delta Unity Group, styled as the intellectual arm of the PDP in Delta State, to the APC on Sunday January 22, 2023. The tsunami-like movement has caused a major tremor in the PDP ahead of the polls. Former Council Chairmen, Commissioners and top government officials across the State have seen reasons to cross to the opposition making the PDP to gasp for breathe in feeble attempt to retain her hold on the state.

The defections will surely benefit Ede Dafinone on February 25th. No local government area has been spared. The DUG, the campaign structure of Chief David Edevbie, which was an assemblage of brilliant, educated, articulate and well-cultured personalities across the state have been collapsed into the APC for the battle ‘royale’ ahead. Governor Okowa had played a fast one on all in the guise of being smart and the group is determined to teach him some hard lessons in political smartness. The simple fact that PDP is now begging party faithful to remain is enough proof that all is not well with the political leviathans in the state. In teaching Okowa the lessons he so deserved, there shall be many casualties and Amori may well be one of those casualties.

Since the defections of the DUG group members to the APC, the PDP in Delta State has not remained the same. The table has turned and Chief Ede Dafinone is flying higher as the eagle he is in the 2023 senatorial contest. BVAS has made the voters to be King and PDP is campaigning like never before. Writing of results in bedrooms which is the specialty of the likes of Chief Ighoyota Amori is no longer fashionable. He is now facing the reality of having to contend for real votes from the field. Snatching of ballot boxes and other malpractices that Amori is known for can no longer hold sway. He is now facing the harsh reality of real electoral contest. They rigged Ede Dafinone out when he ran for senate in 2013. 10 years after, the hen has come to roost, the rigging machine has locked engine and Dafinone is coming in his full glory to restore the mandate stolen from him in 2013.

Ede Dafinone is the choice of the people because he represents the new and fresh deal for the people. His pedigree is urbane and exceptionally dignifying. He does not belong in the gutter in which some candidates have been swimming like pigs for many years. He believes in real democracy when votes truly count and the peoples wish prevails. He has been praying and working for true electoral contest and the time has come with the introduction of the BVAS machine. With his faultless or clean records of services to the people in both private and public life, Dafinone has distinguished himself as the best material for the Delta Central senate seat. It is no longer business as usual and Dafinone is the best prepared material for senate.

Apart from a handful of PDP members who may be voting to retain the status quo, no ordinary voter will have any reason to vote Ighoyota Amori against Dafinone on February 25. Dafinone represents trust and honesty. He is an embodiment of social and mental sobriety.

His calm demeanour resonates with an effulgent dignity that goes with his kind of person because of his invaluable professional experience. He will do Urhobo proud in the senate and that is why the people now clamour for him to be the voice of Urhobo in the next senate. Ede Dafinone is surely the best for the senate in 2023. The choice of Dafinone is well-placed and Urhobo would be proud to have him as their next senator.

Onajite Agbama writes from Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.