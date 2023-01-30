Phyna

By Ada Osadebe

The Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, has offered her opinion on the reasons why so many marriages in the Nigerian entertainment industry fall apart.

In a recent TVC interview, the reality TV star discussed the difficulties she encountered while struggling to hit the limelight.

When asked why entertainers frequently experience marital problems, Phyna pointed the finger at individuals who take their fame too seriously.

She said, “An entertainer marrying another entertainer is nice because they both understand what they’re doing. They both understand the business, so when I tell you I’m busy, you’d understand. But a non-entertainer don’t.

“You just need to be at the table with someone that understands. Many celebrity marriages fail because most of them front the celebrity life. When I’m with my boyfriend, I don’t even look like celebrity or talk celebrity.

“I’m like any normal girl. It’s when you start bringing in talks about you being this and that in a marriage that you start having problems. Make your relationship like that of normal people with normal lives.

“That way, it’s going to be successful. We have celebrities that have a successful marriage now.”

According to her, if she were to change anything in the industry, it would be to create platform more upcoming entertainers.

She said, “I would start giving opportunities to upcoming entertainers, especially the females. We face lots of hardship in the industry. I think I would change that and give all female entertainers that platform.

“Only they know what’s there to fake. Even fake life is now more expensive. The money you would spend on living the fake life, you can live a decent and real life from it. So faking it till you make it is really nonsense,” she added.