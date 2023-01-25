.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has explained that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was committing so much money to infrastructural development because without infrastructure businesses cannot grow.

Fashola said this at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO ) held in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Blessing Lere -Adams, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Minister was quoted as saying road construction in Nigeria has improved dredging, granite, laterite and quarry businesses and NARTO is one of the major beneficiaries of moving goods and services during construction works.

Fashola advised NARTO to enforce weight regulation from the loading point for the safety of our roads and also ensure that their members are professionally trained drivers.

The statement read in part, “The Minister told NARTO to create a certification for its members and drivers must be made to maintain the speed limit, as well as bringing a stop to the culture of repairing trucks by the roadside, suggesting that workshops or trucks should be created in all states and NARTO divisions across the country.

“In his remarks, NARTO President, Yusuf Lawal thanked President Buhari for making NARTO part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Road Task Team that will supervise critical roads being handled by NNPC.

“Yusuf further disclosed that NARTO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU ) with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) that its members would observe a high level of sincerity and responsibility during and after the conduct of the 2023 election while moving election materials around.”

Also, Mr Yemi Adetunji who represented NNPC at the event said NARTO was involved in almost all activities of its organization and they are a key player in realizing its objective of contributing to the National economy.

He said NNPC is to support the government to rehabilitate the road in Nigeria and they would ensure the petrol products are available for people through NARTO.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Corps Marshal Dauda Ali said, “ NARTO has been working with us for a long time and we will always advise them when it is necessary, we worked together to ensure a successful ember months period..“

Equally speaking during the event, the Representative of the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Godwin Jarikre said, “ since 2020 we have been collaborating with NARTO for the benefit of Nigerians to ensure safe driving on the road and to ensure bad emission from their trucks are not affecting members of the public. We will advise that drivers look for tools to manage their trucks and NARTO should keep emphasizing the training, education, and medical fitness of drivers to ensure we have a good transportation system in the country.”