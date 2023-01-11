Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Camagin council and UK Govt officials

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he was in the United Kingdom to discuss areas of potential future collaboration between Nigeria and the UK.

Director, of Strategic Communications of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation Otunba Dele Momodu, in a terse message yesterday, described Atiku as the leading candidate in the February presidential election.

He added that “an internal source is quoted (as) saying an internal poll by the British government shows AA (Atiku Abubakar) as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective post-Brexit world which promises to be a win-win for both countries.

“This is especially imperative as the UK seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria.”

The PDP Presidential rallies will resume later this week in Kogi state.