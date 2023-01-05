By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Anambra Central in next month’s general election, Senator Victor Umeh, has said that the reason his successor in office and the incumbent national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, did not recognize his presence at a function in his (Oye’s) Amawbia Community in Awka South local government area of the state was because of the increasing popularity of LP across the country.

Umeh, who left APGA for LP after losing at the party’s senatorial primary election, was in the community to witness the confirment of a chieftaincy title on the Labour Party candidate for Awka North/South Federal Constituency, Professor Lilian Orogbu as Ada Di Ebube Ndigbo. Orogbu was the former dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

According to Umeh, the APGA national chairman ignored his presence apparently because he was not comfortable that the Labour Party might win his political Ward on February 25th, 2023.

He said: “I am not bothered about anybody’s handshake. There is nothing much to that as I am used to such things in my political carrier.

“I made huge contributions to the party when I was the national chairman of APGA and so, I am not bothered.

“What is important for me now is the mission we have at hand and that is how to solve the leadership problem in Nigeria by electing Mr. Peter Obi as the next President of Nigeria. And nothing can distract us from that mission.”

He appealed to the people to vote for the Labour Party candidates all through in all the elections.

He also emphasized the importance of recognizing people, including women, for their achievements while still alive and urged other communities to emulate Ngene, Amawbia.