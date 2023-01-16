By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have announced the signing of 22-year old Ukraine left-winger, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m.

Mudryk is a talented superstar who surely has a bright future ahead of him and phenomenal skills that can spur him to immense success.

The young prospect is set to continue in his pursuit for glory and ignite his dream of winning a plethora of laurels, trophies, awards, and a potential Ballon d’or award after completing a move to multiple European champions, Chelsea.

Mudryk, who can play either in a wide position or as a forward, has elected to wear the number 15 shirt for the remainder of the season and will hope to make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool next weekend.

Mudyrk has put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues for 70m euros (£62m), plus a further 30m euros (£27m) in bonuses.

The skillful player who primarily plays out-wide in attack or on both wings is one of the most dangerous attacking prospects in Europe, especially in one-v-one situations.

He generally prefers to play as an inverted winger on the left-hand side but has the ability to play on either flank.

Mudryk is renowned for his pace and for cutting in from the left onto his preferred right foot.

“It’s more comfortable for me when I play on the line where I can show all my potential one against one,” Mudyrk said when asked about his favoured position in an interview with The Times in September.

“I have more space to move to the front and I can create a lot more chances when I play on the line. There are more people in the middle. But, you know, the middle is also OK for me.”

He is inspired by Portuguese legendary forward, Cristiano Ronaldo who is a 5-time Ballon d’or winner and the record goalscorer in men’s football history.

“My inspiration is Cristiano Ronaldo because of what you can do if you work hard and believe in yourself. I like the way Cristiano plays. I see myself like that – a winger.”

“I need more time to change my position from 11 or 7 to 9, but with time it is possible,” he added to The Times.

Mudryk might also decide to emulate his idol one day by playing comfortably in a central position. However, he is above all a player who carries the most threat from the flanks at the moment in European football.

The threat he poses is underlined by his 18 goal involvements in as many games in all competitions this season, including three goals and two assists in the Champions League group stage and seven goals in 12 league appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has averaged a goal or assist every 65 minutes in the Ukrainian league this season, and every 79 minutes last season.

The Ukrainian international, who turned 22 earlier this month, spoke of his desire to win the Ballon d’Or after being awarded the trophy for Shakhtar’s player of the year for the second time in a row.

“No-one expected me to win the Shakhtar player of the year award in 2021 and no-one expected me to get the Golden Ball as well, but it might happen one day. This is one of my personal goals,” Mudyrk told their club website this weekend.

Mudyrk has dazzled in fine fashion by showing immense skills in this season’s UEFA champions league and he has been described by Darijo Srna, Shakhtar Donetsk’s director of football, as “the best player in Europe in his position” after Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Mudyrk has played more games under Roberto de Zerbi, who was Shakhtar boss in 2021-22, than any other manager. The Italian, now in charge of Brighton recently said: “I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

Mudryk joined the Shakhtar Donetsk academy in 2016 and broke into the first team in the 2021/2022 season.

Paulo Fonseca, Shakhtar’s former manager, saw his potential during his time in charge, bringing him into the first-team fold and handing him his senior debut at the age of 17 in 2018.

He has scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for Shakthar and he has also made eight international appearances for Ukraine since making his debut in June 2022.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea chairman, and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.’

Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter said, “He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him,”

He looked set to sign for Chelsea’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal, but Shakhtar club president Rinat Akhmetov met with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali on Saturday to discuss a Chelsea move.

“I am convinced Mykhailo will win the respect, sympathy, and love of all connoisseurs of world football with his speed, his technique, his bright and beautiful game,” said Akhmetov.

Mudryk admits he is excited about the move, saying Chelsea are ‘a huge club, in a fantastic league’ and the deal is an attractive project for him at this stage in his career.

‘I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ said Mudyrk, after he completed his move to the London side.

‘This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff,’ he continued

He is Chelsea’s fifth signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid, plus the permanent signings of Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea have spent more than £400m on transfers since a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly took control of the club in May 2022.

Mudyrk has shown prospects of being a global superstar and achieving greatness in his football career with his immense skills and superb talent. It is left to be seen what happens next but it looks increasingly likely that the young talent has an excellent and stellar future ahead of him.

The world awaits to see the boy destined for greatness, achieve his dream of winning the Ballon d’or one day.