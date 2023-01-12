By John Okotie

COMPETENCE, capabilities, and vision remain the three pillars on which a good leader stands. For some pessimists, these attributes do not define the concept of a true leader. But within the realm of modernity, they hold sway. These propelling forces have catapulted Ferguson Onwo to an appreciable height in Delta politics.

For members of his constituency in Isoko South Local Government Area, Ferguson remains a true leader whose passion for the love of his people has become the driving force in his political career. Steadily but doggedly, Ferguson emerged as the majority leader in the Delta state House of Assembly.

Upon assumption of the exalted office, he has demonstrated through his activities both at the House and in his constituency that he’s indeed a true leader who can be relied upon. Those who follow the activities in the Delta State House of Assembly will attest that the majority leader has played significant roles in defining the current administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

For his people, he had, within the limits of the resources at his disposal, provided the dividends of democracy through the provisions of grants for petty traders, the creation of jobs through different empowerment schemes, and the payment of school fees for indigent students.

It is on record that Ferguson single-handedly put pressure on oil companies operating in his localities to ensure that adequate compensation was paid to host communities and that indigenes of the host communities were absolved from paying for the services of the oil firms. These landmark achievements prompted Ferguson’s second visit to the house. Members of his constituency are already rooting for his return to the house so that he can finish the majority of the work he started.

Ejiro Etoroma, a prominent leader in Isoko South politics who hails from Ikpide-irri, described the majority leader as a man with a golden heart who is always ready to act on the demands, yearnings and aspirations of his people.

“On different occasions, we have visited him at his official residence in Asaba without prior notice with a monetary demand to fix a community problem. He attended to us with military dispatch, and ordered that work commence on the drainage. Within seven days, work on the drainage was completed, and he personally offset the bill. Hence, we trust him,” Ufoma said. Also, a bicycle repairer who gave his name simply as Justin, disclosed how Ferguson came to his rescue on three separate occasions when he was deeply enmeshed in a financial crisis. “Twice, Ferguson paid school fees for my children, and he supported my wife with a reasonable amount of money for her palm oil trading business so that we could pay the school fees thereafter,” he said.

A teacher in one of the schools at Olomoro, Uzezi Festus, stated that among those vying for the representation of Isoko South local government area, it’s only Ferguson who has the competence, capacity, and vision to continue to lead the people from their state of deprivation, adding that he had already started the race, and urging others eyeing the house to allow him another term in order to complete the assignments he has been given by the people of his constituency. Ferguson will be flying the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag to the election that will ensure his missionary journey to the Delta state House of Assembly in the coming weeks.

Ferguson has demonstrated his ability to do the job as a young man, as close associates have revealed that he is mentally alert to almost everything around him.In the same vein, the PDP chieftain in the area, who gave his name as Okpowoh, described Ferguson as a true visionary leader. He acts on issues even before his peers conceive of them. This indeed makes him competent to execute the job,” said Opowoh. His party men in his constituency were of the opinion that Ferguson would make a good sell at the electoral market.

*Okotie, a social commentator, wrote from Asaba, Delta State