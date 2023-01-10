–Says Southwest govs not interfering with the administration

–As Premier Hotel set to regain its 5-Star status

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Board of the Oodua Investment Company on Tuesday said that it has made the company a world-class conglomerate that is ready to compete with other conglomerates in any part of the globe.

The Board also said that there is no undue interference from governors of southwest states, who are its shareholder, noting that this has enabled it to be run as a world-class concern focused on attracting investors and prioritizing high performance.

Chairman of the Board, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the company is being run as a conglomerate that is paying due dividends to the owners and has been able to attract foreign investors in the areas of hospitality, agriculture, real estate, IT, among others.

According to him, “We have six states that are shareholders, they are not running Oodua. They appoint members of the Board, but Oodua is being run like a conglomerate, it is a large conglomerate and what we have done is to make Oodua a world-class conglomerate, we want to compete with everywhere in the world. So, that’s really why we are even here, to let the Vice President know that it’s not a regional thing. It’s a national thing.

“Don’t forget that Southwest is the fourth economy in Africa, as a group of states. So, the point is that we are now running as an international entity. I commend the Southwest governors because they have no interference, and no micro-managing, they gave us free hand to run it, but normally we still need to refer to them and I’m happy to tell you that we are paying dividends to the shareholders.

“So, that’s it, but the Southwest governors don’t run it, they’re shareholders. Oodua is an independent company, the way it’s being run but we need to defer to them and we need to get necessary approvals where necessary and that is what we do.

“Besides hospitality and real estate, what other areas are your interests?”

Enthusing that the investment company is doing well in the agricultural sector, Otunba Ashiru affirmed that Nigeria has no business being an import-dependent country.

He said that Nigeria should be able to produce its needs and have excess for export.

He said, “We are actually into agriculture and our focus is agriculture that will lead to industrialisation. Like I always tell people, Nigeria has no business being an import-dependent economy, we should be exporting, and we should produce a large quantity that we’ll be able to export out of the country. It’s just like cement, for example, the consumption of cement in Nigeria is let’s say about less than 30 million tons and we produce about 40 million. So, we can still export. So, what we want to do as Oodua is that we want to grow, produce and use it as…

“Look at what we are doing with starch. Starch is one of the extracts of cassava, but we import starch in this country. We should be able to produce starch that will serve the needs of the industry and that’s why SWACO, the Southwest Agric Company, was formed by Oodua… we want to be exported, we want to produce in large quantities to cater for our needs and actually export because it will be bad for us to start exporting cassava and it’s not meeting the needs of our people in the house.

“Charity begins at home, we want to serve the people at home and at the same time, make it an export, which will create income for the country.

“Technology is also key, we are focusing on technology. We have a technological hub in Ogun State and we want to create that model around. We are focusing on FinTech and in the next few years, we’ll start hearing about the success story, in terms of IT, by Oodua Investment Limited.”

He also said that the company has been able to attract billions of Naira in investments in various sectors, among which is the abandoned Premier Hotel, which he said will be returned to its 5-Star status.

On what the board discussed with Osinbajo, the chairman explained: “We had to come and see the Vice President, for two things. The most important thing is that the legacy started by our forefathers of the Oodua Investment Company, that the new management and Board members, in the last two and a half years, have been able to turn things around and we’ve been able to focus on all the areas; in terms of hospitality, in terms of real estate, IT and at the same time we’re trying to see how we can bring investors to come and join us, because the point is this, to have 1% of something is better than having 100% of nothing.

“I brought the good news to him too about how we’ve been able to get international partners for Premier Hotel in Ibadan and also, what he did eight years ago; he went on the mission to encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to come and invest in Nigeria and some of the people that he was able to talk to, the young people, about four of them, they’ve come to Nigeria and they’ve established a joint venture with Oodua and they want him to come and do the commissioning of the first phase of the 67 detached houses in Alakia, Ibadan, just beside Breweries.

“So, you can see that his words of encouragement, because I met with those young guys, and they said his words of encouragement actually encouraged them to come and start that building. I mean, it’s a fantastic housing estate, good quality production and well finished. So, this is a way to let people know that our Vice President was able to… it’s his baby and we want him to come and do the commissioning of that project, which is very important.”

Speaking specifically on Premier Hotel, Ashiru stated: “Not only Premier Hotel, don’t forget that Oodua has Airport Hotel, which is 80 years old, Premier Hotel, but they are also the oldest hotels in Nigeria, and then Lafia Hotel. What we have done now is to bring back, to turn the hotel to a five-star hotel and we cannot do that alone.

“We’ve brought in international hoteliers that are good, they have branding, and then they are going to take over, we have a percentage, they have their own percentage, we are still joint owners and we’re not going to leave the name, the Premier legacy is still there. They’re going to increase the rooms from 87 to 120 rooms and then a mini golf course, 1000 seated Conference facility and then you can say then that the five-star hotel is back.

“Premier Hotel was a five-star hotel before, but unfortunately it was run rundown, but now we want to bring back the glory because we want the glory of our forefathers that started all the things, we want them, wherever they are in their grave, they will see that the young people that took over are now turning it around for good. That’s what we are working on.”