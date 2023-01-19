By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Labour Party, LP, has said it has against reports making the rounds, it has achieved about 85 per cent Polling Unit registration across the country with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and Senior Special Assistant on media to the Chairman of the Party, Ndi Kato disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday.

According to Kato, the party having achieved 85% for the electoral process at the polling unit stated that the party is ready and full steam ahead for the elections conduct.

The leadership of the party calls on all Nigerians to vote Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate and all other Labour Party Aspirants to achieve a better Nigeria.