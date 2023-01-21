By Efosa Taiwo

West Ham got out of the relegation zone but left Everton plunged deeper in the relegation battle with a 2-0 victory over the Toffees at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen’s first-half brace was enough to see West Ham secure their first win in almost three months and mounted the pressure Everton manager, Frank Lampard.

The win brings some respite for manager David Moyes, who has been under intense pressure himself before the encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Read Also

Fire guts gym in Leicester City player Jamie Vardy’s mansion

Lacklustre Chelsea, Liverpool settle for goalless draw at Anfield

Everton have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and have picked up a single point – at Manchester City – in a run of seven games that has included five defeats against teams immediately around them in the relegation battle.

The final whistle brought more boos from the Everton contingent and also banners being raised demanding ‘Sack the Board’ and ‘No Communication, No Plan, No Vision’.