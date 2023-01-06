.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The spokesperson, of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Yinusa Tanko has disclosed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi relied on the oppressed masses across Nigeria to win the presidential election on February 25.

He added that the defection of the party’s governorship candidate in the July 16, 2022 poll in Osun will not in any way affect Obi’s chances in the state.

Speaking ahead of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Osogbo on Saturday, Tanko said Obi stands a better chance of becoming Nigeria’s president ahead of other candidates.

“The defection of Lasun Yusuf from the Labour Party to the Peoples Democratic Party does not affect us in any way, we have our structure over time. Immediately after the defection of Lasun, the party has gone back to galvanize the structure of the party all over the state.

“The structure we are talking about are the youths, artisans, NLC, TUC, pensioners, the common man not served for decades, and the oppressed masses. We’ve galvanized these structures for the battle ahead which is the 2023 General Election for Peter Obi.

“Out of all the presidential contestants, Nigerians trust only Obi, he is the only candidate that is not buying votes, you could see the love expressed by youths and Nigerians who are spending their resources for his campaign.

“Obi has capacity, character, consistency, compassion and commitment to nationhood. He has been able to make a mantra from consumption to production. He is the only governor that left 75 billion in confers of state government.

“We are taking the centre of the city of Osogbo at Freedom park for Obi’s campaign. Peter Obi’s support group are in large numbers in Osun state and over 71 per cent of Nigerian youths are behind him”, he said.