By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, yesterday, said the agency is recovering and digitising Nigeria’s 130 year old weather data for the proper history of Nigeria’s weather patterns.

He disclosed this in Abuja when he hosted a delegation from the National Meteorological Services of Niger Republic and the Gambia National Meteorological Services.

Vanguard reports that both delegations are in Nigeria for a ten-day study exchange at NiMet.

He said the 130 -year-old mining capability is also what the visitors would also understudy in the course of their visit.

“We have 130 years old data that we are recovering and digitising. After rescuing the data, we will share these experiences with them as well” he said.

The NiMet DG speaking further on the mission of the delegation said: “The two delegations on study exchange to NiMet are exploring different areas of interest. For the Niger Republic, what is critical for them is the seasonal climate prediction that Nigeria has been implementing for the past 15 years.

“We will do a lot of exchange and sharing of experience from seasonal climate prediction as well as numeric weather prediction.

“Just recently, NiMet commissioned research across the eco-climatic zones of the country. Also, the minister will on Tuesday unveil the seasonal climate prediction and also a book published by NiMet on impacts, vulnerability, adaptation and mitigation strategies in Nigeria.”

In his comments, Mr. Lawan Katiellou Gaptia, the National Director of Meteorology Services of Niger, said Nigeria and Nigeria are twin countries, so it’s easier for Niger to come to Nigeria than go anywhere else in the world.