By Henry Ojelu

The Turkish Embassy has denied reports it was deliberately denying visas to Nigerian students.

In a statement dated January 18, 2023, and signed by Hidayet Bayraktar, the embassy stated that a recent report raising alarm over the alleged denial of visas to Nigerian students was devoid of any reality or foundation.

The embassy harped on the long-standing friendship and history between Turkiye and Nigeria and clarified that visa applications are treated on individual merits and the decision to grant or deny such applications is based on objective grounds.

Part of the statement reads: “We would like to remind you that, in any circumstances, visa applications are treated on their merits and not on a political basis, and decisions are taken on objective grounds.

“In order not to go into details, there are certain conditions that are expected to be fulfilled by the applicants for the issuance of Turkish entry visa. For example, if there is any fraud detected in any of the required documents submitted; such as a forged acceptance letter, bank account statement/declaration or if the applicant with an obtained prior visa has already stayed over 90 days during the current 180-day period on the territory of Turkey, the visa application shall be denied immediately.

“Turkey and Nigeria relations are based on a long-standing friendship and history. We see Nigerian students who are planning, presently studying or have graduated in Turkiye, as a bridge of culture and friendship between our countries and an asset to our bilateral relations. They are the honorary Ambassadors of Turkiye to Nigeria.”