John Alechenu, Abuja

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , Atiku Abubakar, MR. Phrank Shaibu, has expressed confidence that the scarcity of petroleum products will be brought under control before February 25, 2023.

He hinged his confidence on the commitment given by President Muhamadu Buhari to do everything possible to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

Shaibu said this in response to fears being expressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission about the adverse effect the scarcity of petrol could have on the transport of electoral materials on Election Day.

He said, “ We believe that with the commitment of President Muhamadu Buhari to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election, the fuel scarcity will be brought under control before the elections.

“This is because, allowing the fuel crisis to persist will be antithetical to the commitment of Mr. President to ensure the conduct of credible polls. “